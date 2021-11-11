'MA English Chaiwali': Inspiring story of Tuktuki Das who opened tea shop, runs a YouTube channel

Kolkata native Tuktuki Das' parents always told her that if she worked and studied hard then she can achieve anything she wants to. Tuktuki's parents wanted her to become a teacher.

Tuktuki, listening to her parents, studied hard, did well in her exams, and also completed MA in English, but despite her MA degree, Tuktuki did not get a job.

Tuktuki opened a tea shop at the Habra Station

Tuktuki Das tried hard to get a job, however, she could not succeed. Therefore, she decided to open a tea shop in Habra station in North 24 Parganas. A banner of Tuktuki's shop can be seen by customers at the station which reads 'MA English Chaiwali'.

Notably, Tuktuki's father is a van driver and her mother has a small grocery shop. At first, Tuktuki's father was unhappy with her plan to sell tea, however, what inspired Tuktuki to be in charge of her life was another story of an 'MBA chaiwala' that she had read on the internet.

Why did Tuktuki name her tea shop 'MA English Chaiwali'?

Tuktuki said, "I felt that no work is small and that's why I started working in my tea shop like 'MBA Chaiwala'. It was difficult to find the place in the beginning but later I managed to find it. Now I am selling tea and snacks since I have an MA degree, so I named the shop 'MA English Chaiwali'."

Speaking about his daughter's life path, Tuktuki's father Prashanto Das said, "Initially I was not happy with her decision, as we educated her with the hope that she would become a teacher. She wanted to sell tea so I reconsidered and thought that if this is her decision to become self-reliant, then that is good."

Why is Tuktuki Das so famous?

Apart from a tea shop, Tuktuki also runs her own YouTube channel. Many of her videos have gone viral. Tuktuki says that since she went viral, many people have also come to meet and encourage her. People believe that Tuktuki’s story could be an inspiration for other well-qualified youth in India who are not able to obtain a job.