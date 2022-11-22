'M Bewafa Chaiwala': Man opens tea shop after girlfriend rejects his marriage proposal (file photo)

We have seen several chailwalas across the country in recent times. And now another chaiwala from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh is going viral due to his interesting choice of name for his tea shop. The young man, Antar Gujjar, has named his tea stall 'M Bewafa Chaiwala'.

He set up his tea stall near Khilchipur Nagar bus stand with the name after his ex-girlfriend rejected his marriage proposal. Antar has used the initials of his ex-girlfriend to tease her, which is also attracting people.

Not just that, Antar sells tea at different rates for different people. For couples, a cup of tea at 'M Bewafa Chaiwala' costs Rs 10, while the same tea is sold for only Rs 5 to those who are heartbroken or have been betrayed by their partners.

Antar, who is a BA final-year student, met a girl at a relative's wedding five years ago. They became friends after that. Subsequently, their friendship turned into a relationship. However, the girl got engaged to another man after 2 years, rejecting Antar's marriage proposal.

Reports suggest, that the girl broke her relationship with Antar as he was unemployed and the other man had everything. Two years after the breakup, he finally opened a tea shop using the initials of his ex-girlfriend to tease her. The girl once asked Antar to name a shop after her if he planned to open any. Hence, he named his tea shop 'M Bewafa Chaiwala'.