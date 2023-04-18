Luxury brand Gucci allegedly accused by netizens of stealing Shinchan's headmaster style

Picture: @sinchan._memes

Shinchan, a popular cartoon series loved by many, has caught the attention of netizens once again. Recently, a viral post on Instagram pointed out that a fashion label had posted on Instagram something that looked exactly like what Shin Chan's headmaster, Bunta Takakura, wears.

The resemblance was strikingly similar, with a picture of Soko the cat attending the Gucci Cruise 2019 fashion show in a Gucci Elton John yellow and black oversized check suit from Gucci Spring Summer 2018, worn with a silk shirt with ladybug detail and leather platform heels. Netizens were quick to point out that the suit dress bore a striking resemblance to that of the famous cartoon Shinchan's principal.

The Gucci suit dress completely mimicked the style of Shinchan's principal, and it sparked a debate on social media about whether the fashion label had stolen the character's style. While some argued that it was simply a coincidence, others felt that Gucci had intentionally copied the character's look.

One of the users wrote, “now we know where the so-called fashion designers got the ideas for their design.”

Another user sarcastically wrote that Gucci copied Shinchan’s gang leader, “Gang leader ko copy kar liye.”

Another user wrote, “Principal sir been wearing that drip this whole time we didn't notice principal sir was dressing for 2024 in 1994.”

Whether the similarity was intentional or not, it is undeniable that the resemblance between the fashion label's post and Shinchan's headmaster's outfit is striking. The incident has once again put Shinchan and his iconic style in the limelight, proving that the cartoon character continues to capture the imagination of fans worldwide.

Read more: NCIB's tweet on concept of an ‘Unbroken India’ sparks controversy and trolling