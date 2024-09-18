Viral

Lunar Eclipse Today: When and where to watch Chandra Grahan? Will it be visible in India?

This partial eclipse will be visible in various parts of the world, but unfortunately, India will not be able to witness it due to the Moon's position below the horizon.

The second lunar eclipse of 2024 is occurring today (September 18). This partial eclipse will be visible in various parts of the world, but unfortunately, India will not be able to witness it due to the Moon's position below the horizon. Lunar Eclipse Timing (IST): - Begins: 6:11 AM, September 18

- Ends: 10:17 AM, September 18

- Duration: 4 hours 6 minutes Key Phases: - Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 6:11 AM

- Partial Eclipse Begins: 7:42 AM

- Maximum Eclipse: 8:14 AM

- Partial Eclipse Ends: 8:45 AM

- Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 10:17 AM Visibility: The eclipse will be visible in Europe, Africa, North and South America, and parts of Asia, spanning five continents. Live Streaming: You can watch the lunar eclipse live on NASA's website or social media platforms. What is a Lunar Eclipse? A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth positions itself between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon and blocking sunlight.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.