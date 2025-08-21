Lunar Eclipse 2025: When, where to watch rare Blood Moon across major cities in India

The Blood Moon lunar eclipse will occur on September 7, 2025, and will be visible from India and many other regions, where the moon will appear red during this rare celestial event.

A rare celestial event is on its way. On the night of September 7, 2025, skywatchers across India and many parts of the world will witness a total lunar eclipse, known as a Blood Moon, which is one of the most awaited astronomical phenomena of the year.

What is a Blood Moon?

A Blood Moon happens during a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon. Instead of turning dark, the Moon takes on a red glow. This happens because sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, bending out blue light, leaving behind red tones that fall on the Moon.

Date and time of Lunar Eclipse 2025

The Blood Moon lunar eclipse will take place on September 7 and 8, 2025.

The lunar eclipse on September 7, 2025, will begin at 8:58 pm, with the partial eclipse starting at 9:57 pm, followed by the full eclipse at 11:00 pm, reaching its maximum at 11:41 pm. The full eclipse ends at 12:22 am, followed by the partial eclipse ending at 1:26 am, and the entire eclipse event wrapping up at 2:25 am on September 8.

Visibility in India

The Blood Moon will be visible from nearly all parts of India. Cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Lucknow, and Goa are among the best places to view this event. However, visibility will be influenced by local weather conditions and air quality.

The ideal time to observe the eclipse in India will be between 11:00 pm on September 7 and 12:22 am on September 8, when the eclipse reaches totality.

In addition to India, other regions such as China, Russia, and Eastern Africa will witness the total eclipse, while Western Europe and the UK will experience a partial lunar eclipse.