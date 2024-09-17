Lunar Eclipse 2024 today: Do's and dont's to follow during Chandra Grahan

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Earth’s shadow to cover the Moon.

The second lunar eclipse of 2024 is scheduled for September 18 (Wednesday). This partial eclipse will be observable from various parts of the world.

However, people in India will not be able to see this partial lunar eclipse as the Moon will be below the horizon.

Key timings for the phases of the eclipse are as follows:

The lunar eclipse will begin at 6:11 AM IST and will end at 10:17 AM, lasting a total of 4 hours and 6 minutes.

Lunar eclipse dos and don’ts to follow

Dos

Do Take a bath before the eclipse is said to wash away impurities and prepare you for the eclipse's energies.

Lunar eclipses are safe to view with the naked eye, unlike solar eclipses, which can cause permanent eye damage if viewed directly.

Consider using binoculars or a telescope to get a better look at the moon's surface and eclipse.

It is believed that consuming sattvik and light food before the Lunar Eclipse helps the body be in a better state and these items are full of anti-inflammatory. These foods include fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds, and dairy products.

Don’t

Avoid eating during an eclipse as there is a belief that eating during a lunar eclipse can be harmful because it can disturb the body's energy and imbalanced chakras.

Do not sleep during the eclipse as it is believed that sleeping during the astronomical spectacle can lead to negative dreams or nightmares.

One should avoid fighting during an eclipse because it is believed to cause stress and anxiety.

