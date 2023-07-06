Ludhiana eatery owner booked as 'dead rat' surfaces in non-vegetarian dish, video goes viral

Rat Found in Non-Vegetarian Dish at Ludhiana Dhaba, Owner Faces FIR (Credit- Twitter)

New Delhi: In a shocking incident at a dhaba (eatery) in Ludhiana, a dead rat was allegedly discovered in a non-vegetarian dish, leading to the circulation of a viral video recorded by the aggrieved family on social media.

Parkash dhaba Ludhiana. India Serve rat in chicken curry. Restaurant owner bribe the food inspector and go free??? Very poor standards in Kitchen of many Indian restaurants. Be aware . pic.twitter.com/chIV59tbq5 — NC (@NrIndiapolo) July 3, 2023

The Ludhiana city police has taken swift action by registering a First Information Report (FIR) against the eatery owner, based on the complaint filed by Vivek Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar in the Field Ganj area. Kumar claimed that he and his family fell ill after finding a dead rat in the dish they had ordered at Parkash Dhaba near Vishwakarma Chowk on a late Sunday visit.

According to Kumar, their suspicions arose when they noticed something was amiss after consuming a portion of the meal. Upon closer examination, they were shocked to find a deceased rat in the dish. Allegedly, when Kumar raised the issue with the eatery owner, he received a rude response and even faced threats. Consequently, Kumar decided to document the incident through a video and shared it on various social media platforms. The family also expressed feeling uneasy and unwell after consuming the contaminated food.

As a result of the complaint, an FIR has been filed against the eatery owner at the division number 6 police station under sections 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

In response to the incident, the eatery owner released a counter video on social media, claiming that the dissatisfied customer had previously engaged in an argument with their manager over a denied discount. The owner alleged that the customer had threatened to defame the establishment, suggesting a conspiracy behind the fabrication of the video.

This incident has sparked widespread concern over food safety and hygiene practices at eateries, prompting authorities to investigate the matter further and take appropriate action.