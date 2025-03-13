The jeweller explained that gifting silver pichkaris is an old tradition. In some families, the bride's family gifts it to the groom's family. The price of these Pichkaris ranges from Rs 8,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

A jewellery shop in Lucknow is selling a special silver Pichkari (water gun) and small buckets worth Rs 1 lakh ahead of the Holi festival Speaking to ANI, Jeweller Adesh Kumar Jain said, "This is an old tradition in which this 'Pichkari' is gifted among a newly married couple's family, where the bride's family gifts it to the groom's family as a pledge... Its price ranges from about Rs 8000 to Rs 1 lakh..."

The jeweller explained that gifting silver pichkaris is an old tradition. In some families, the bride's family gifts it to the groom's family. The price of these Pichkaris ranges from Rs 8,000 to Rs 1 lakh. "This year was special because, for the first time, intricate carvings, meenakari work, and stone inlays were introduced, which have been highly appreciated," Jain said.

Regarding sales, Jain added, 'The response has been great. So far, at least 1,000 Pichkaris have been sold in Lucknow. Since we run a wholesale business, many shopkeepers have purchased from us to sell to their customers. I believe that in the coming years, this wedding Pichkari tradition will become even more popular.'"

As Holi approaches, many people are showing interest in these unique and traditional water guns.

Meanwhile, a sweet shop in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda has come up with the unique idea of the 'Golden Gujiya'. Amid the skyrocketing sweet prices during this festive season, this shop has created an exclusive sweet, priced at Rs 50,000 per kilogram and Rs 1300 per piece.

Speaking to ANI, the shop manager, Shivakant Chaturvedi explained the reasons behind the price. He stated that the Golden Gujiya has a layer of 24-carat-gold and a special dry fruit filling which makes it special. "Our 'Golden Gujiya' has a layering of 24-carat gold. The stuffing has special dry fruits. 24-carat gold and silver are also eaten. This 'guj]iya' costs Rs 50,000 per kg and Rs 1300 per piece," he said.

Traditional gujiyas are sweet dumplings typically filled with khoya, nuts and dried fruits. What sets this version apart is the generous use of edible gold leaf, which gives it a distinctive golden hue.