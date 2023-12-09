Luckiest escape: Man meets tiger face-to-face in Jim Corbett National Park, video goes viral

A gripping video capturing a man's close encounter with a tiger near Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, India, has taken social media by storm.

A heart-pounding moment was caught on camera when a man strolling along a quiet road near Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park encountered a tiger face-to-face. The gripping incident has since stormed the internet, captivating social media users worldwide.

Is he the luckiest man alive. Tiger seems least bothered. From Corbett. pic.twitter.com/ZPOwXvTmTL — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 8, 2023

The footage captures the man leisurely walking along the road when, out of nowhere, a tiger springs from the surrounding bushes. Reacting swiftly, the man dashes across the road, while the majestic beast elegantly crosses ahead of him. After a brief pause, the man resumes his stroll.

The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, who quipped, "Is he the luckiest man alive? Tiger seems the least bothered. From Corbett."

Since its upload, the video has garnered over 500,000 views and garnered thousands of likes. Comments flooded in, expressing shock and relief that the man emerged unharmed.

Commenters shared insights into tiger behavior, with one noting, "Tigers generally avoid humans unless threatened or as tigresses protecting their cubs. Unlike leopards, they don't attack for sport unless old or injured."

Another user echoed this sentiment, adding, "They won't even attack their regular prey if not hungry. This tiger seemed to just want to steer clear of human interaction."

Further remarks emphasized the tiger's inclination to avoid humans. "Encounters like these may occasionally trigger an attack, but typically, tigers, like this one in Corbett, tend to steer clear of humans—a true 'perfect gentleman' in the words of Corbett himself," a third commenter highlighted.

The gripping encounter serves as a testament to the awe-inspiring behavior of these creatures, offering a glimpse into the coexistence between wildlife and humans in the region.