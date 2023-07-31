Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

LPL 2023: The incident took place during the second innings of the game.

The match of the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL) between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura was stopped for a few minutes on Monday when a snake invaded the ground. The incident took place during the second innings of the game. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Later, the ground staff intervened and caught the snake so the match could resume. Check out the viral video here:

The snake invaded the field and stopped play in the Lanka Premier League. pic.twitter.com/YJJxG5XV8V — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 31, 2023

Earlier, the Giants' skipper Kusal Perera won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Gladiators set a 181-run target for the Giants. Lanka Premier League (LPL) kick-started on July 30. In Dambulla's innings in the second match of the marquee tournament, the play was stopped in a most unusual manner. A snake entered the ground and forced the match to stop.

