Headlines

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

Who is IAS Anil Tuteja, accused in alleged Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

HomeViral

Viral

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

LPL 2023: The incident took place during the second innings of the game.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 06:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The match of the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL) between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura was stopped for a few minutes on Monday when a snake invaded the ground. The incident took place during the second innings of the game. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Later, the ground staff intervened and caught the snake so the match could resume. Check out the viral video here:

 

Earlier, the Giants' skipper Kusal Perera won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Gladiators set a 181-run target for the Giants. Lanka Premier League (LPL) kick-started on July 30. In Dambulla's innings in the second match of the marquee tournament, the play was stopped in a most unusual manner. A snake entered the ground and forced the match to stop.

READ | James Anderson's kids sweet gesture for their father in 5th Ashes Test goes viral - See Pic 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files Unreported to release on this date, know when and where to watch

Eye flu: How to identify which kind of conjunctivitis you have? Know types and treatment

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

ENG vs AUS: England star pacer Stuart Broad to retire from international cricket after Ashes series

What is binge eating disorder and how to manage it?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE