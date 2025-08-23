'Love the energy': Bengaluru woman turns her love for driving into reality by becoming auto-rickshaw driver, WATCH

By the end of the journey, Tanveer was very impressed with Safoora and called her courageous and inspiring.

A Bengaluru woman revealed how she became an autorickshaw driver to fulfil her passion for driving. A video of her confidently driving through the streets of the Karnataka capital has gone viral on social media. In it, she talks about her love for driving, be it a car, bike or auto.

Shared by Tamannaah Tanveer on Instagram, the clip has garnered over 92,000 views so far. Posting it with the caption "Women watch, women scroll, women are happy", she gave a glimpse of her unexpected encounter with the cheerful driver Safoora.

In the video, Tanveer revealed that she was trying to book a ride on apps like Ola, Uber or Rapido when she noticed something unusual: a woman was driving an auto. Curious, they started a conversation.

Naturally, the question of parental approval came up. Safoora admitted that her mother was a little nervous initially, but eventually recognised her daughter's courage. "She knows I am brave and I can face anything," she said.

By the end of the journey, Tanveer was very impressed with Safoora and called her courageous and inspiring. She expressed it beautifully like this: "She is breaking stereotypes, reminding us why it is important to follow your heart and do what makes you truly happy."

Watch the viral video here:

Social media users soon flooded the comments section with praises. One user said, "So proud, I have goosebumps. May God bless her with lots of happiness and a wonderful life." While another wrote, "She has immense potential!! May God bless her with a wonderful life! Always up and up."

Sharing her experience, a user said, "I had a similar experience, the female Uber auto driver greeted me with a 'Good Morning' before starting the ride. These small gestures and her behaviour with the customers were very kind. I felt so much more secure and proud to be driven by a female driver. It literally made my day! Power to all the women who are working hard to build their lives on their own terms."

Also read: Viral video: Couple’s dance to Mukkala Mukkabala wins the internet; netizens say 'where do I see myself...'