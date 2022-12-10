Search icon
Love of wild cats: Lion, tiger and leopard play with each other in THIS adorable viral video

One such video, which shows a tiger, lion, and leopards cuddling with each other, has gone viral on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Animal videos are one of the most widely shared types of social media content. Their adorable antics will brighten anyone's day. One such video, which shows a tiger, lion, and leopards cuddling with each other, has gone viral on the internet.  Shared on Instagram by a user named @justt.animals, the clip has left netizens gushing and will make you say aww repeatedly too.

The wild cats can be seen cuddling and playing with each other in the now-viral video. Without a doubt, they appear to be having a great time together. Isn't it cute? This video will almost certainly make you smile, and you will be compelled to watch it on repeat.
 
This video has received over 28,000 views since it was shared on December 5. Heart and love-struck emojis abound in the comments section. While some expressed how these adorable animals brightened their day, others showered them with affection. "This is the cutest video on the Internet," one Instagram user commented. "What a cutie! I'm literally in tears... this made my day "another person commented. "They are so cute.. lion and tiger," a third user said. Fourth comment reads, "aww we need this everyday so adorable"

Earlier also a video involving an adorable cuddling session of a white tiger cub, tiger cub and baby chimpanzee went viral on social media for obvious reasons. Watch it here:

 

