The summer season is here and so is the king of fruits! If you're among those who can't resist eating mangoes but get breakouts every time you eat one, you've landed at the right place. Of course, we are also struggling with acne/pimples yet we can't resist mangoes (who can?)

The summer season is here and so is the king of fruits! If you're among those who can't resist eating mangoes but get breakouts every time you eat one, you've landed at the right place. Of course, we are also struggling with acne/pimples yet we can't resist mangoes (who can?)

In a video posted on Instagram, renowned dermatologist Dr Garekar has shared the correct way to eat mangoes. And we're not being dramatic but most of us have been having this summer delicacy the wrong way. In the video, shared on her official Instagram handle, Dr Garekar says, "Are you someone who gets acne after mango binge? There's nothing more unfortunate but why why does it happen?"

The dermat further lists out the reaons behind the phenomenon. "Number one is of course the high sugar content leading IGF1 surge which is insulin growth factor triggering sebaceous glands to cause acne", she shares, adding that the solution to the same is restricting your mango intake.

"Maybe one small mango daily", she says.

"Number two, if you're directly eating from the peel, now mango peel has something called Urushiol which can cause irritation in some individuals causing tiny acneiform eruptions around the mouth", says Dr Garekar.

The solution to that? According to the dermatologist, "peel the peel" before eating mangoes. Dr Garekar continued, "Number three, mango shake. I don't need to explain sugar and dairy is a lethal combination for anyone with acne prone skin. Lastly, if someone already has gut issues like indigestion, bloating, excessive mango intake can overload fructose metabolism triggering acne".

In conclusion, mangoes provide several health benefits when consumed the correct way. In order to unlock the incredible health and skin benefits of mangoes, eat it the right way.