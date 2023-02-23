Search icon
'Love is in the air': Birds form perfect heart in edited viral video

This particular edited video which has been shared on Instagram and has been going massively viral, shows a flock of birds forming a perfect heart while flying in the air.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Viral video: There are numerous types of videos that make the internet a better place.  Animal videos make up a significant portion of that genre. But guess what people most enjoy? Tiny and adorable birds having a good time! And we have the perfect video to back up our claim. This particular edited video which has been shared on Facebook and has been going massively viral. The photoshopped clip shows a flock of birds forming a perfect heart while flying in the air.  There is a good chance that the edited video may make you say wow multiple times.

The photshopped video opens to show a flock of birds flying in the sky. Within moments, the birds form a perfect heart while flying and that's what caught the attention of social media users. 'Love is in the air' reads the video caption.

The video has gone viral on the Internet. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable scenario.  Many people commented on how the bird's game made them smile after a long day at work.

Reactions from netizens:

On Facebook, one person said, "Salute to the one who edited it, Really needed these kind of clips on the daily basis." "Omg, this is so so cute" another user points out. A third response shares, "Aww in love with this scenario." A fourth individual says, “The cutest clip ever.”

