One of the many things about India which we Indians are proud of is the delicious, flavourful cuisine of our country. And particularly the street food. Well, as long as we're on that subject, we can't forget to mention Golgappas- tangy, spicy waterballs served with mashed potato stuffing. Haven't you started drooling yet? Okay, we can't help that!

Anyway, you'll be fascinated to discover that not only Indians, but foreigners are crazy about Golgappas too! In a wholesome video, a British man was seen enjoying the street food, leaving netizens smiling and drooling at the same time. The heartfelt moment was captured by his Indian wife and shared on Instagram under the name 'that_britishindian_couple' - run by Snigdha and Benjamin.

In the now-viral video, Benjamin is seen relishing on Golgappas and demonstrating how to assemble and eat it. After he ate a golgappa, he jokingly said to his friends, "Watch me eat this whole box".

Watch

"He is here representing India for me", the video was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Omg! He nailed it! Who cares if its golgappa or when the chutney goes in! he just did it well and has audience looked stunned", an user wrote.

Another user jokingly wrote, "Give bro an aadhar card".

A third joined, "Adorable".