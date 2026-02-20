FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

Love, betrayal and vanishing husband: Russian woman accuses Indian man of faking death to get rid of her

A Russian woman's emotional story about her marriage with an Indian guy, who faked his death to get rid of her, is doing the rounds on social media.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

Love, betrayal and vanishing husband: Russian woman accuses Indian man of faking death to get rid of her
A Russian woman claims that her Indian husband faked his death
A Russian woman's emotional story about marriage to an Indian man is trending high on social media, sparking major discussion on the internet. Olga, who moved to India in 2015 to pursue her PhD at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, shared her story on Humans of Bombay, describing how her marriage with an Indian guy lasted just four years and became a challenge for her after he abandoned her.

In her post, she explained how and when she came to India and wrote, ''I came to India for love. I never imagined that same love would become the cage I'm still trying to escape. I'm from Russia, and in 2015 I arrived in India to pursue my PhD, excited and hopeful for a new beginning. I had already met him the year before, and falling in love with him felt natural and effortless. By 2019, we were married. I told myself, ‘This is it. India is home now. He is home.''

In November 2023, she applied for a spousal visa, and her husband was required to attend an interview as a part of the process, but he disappeared two months later. Later, she filed a missing person's complaint. ''I filed a missing-person report. For six months, I answered every police question, waited for every call, and lived with the fear that he might be dead. I had no money, no family here, and the friends who tried to help me suffered consequences — some were even forced out of their homes. And because my visa was stuck, I couldn’t leave India. I was trapped in every possible way,'' she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr Olka (@gypsy_curiosa)

She later found him while scrolling on Instagram. ''When he finally returned, he held my hands and said, ‘I ’m sorry. I love you. I made a mistake.’ I wanted to believe him so badly that I did. I took a job in Himachal Pradesh. He joined me in December. I thought we were rebuilding. But he wasn’t staying with me — he was living with another woman just 15 kilometres away. For six months, I sent him money, cooked for him on weekends, and held on to a marriage he had already left. When I confronted him, he didn’t deny it. Instead, he called my boss and told them I was mentally unstable. He and his girlfriend wanted me fired, broken, erased. It’s November 29th now. I’m still in India. Still fighting. Still standing. He tried to erase me. But he only revealed the strength he never imagined I had. And I won’t stop until I make it home'' she concluded.

In a recent update, Olga was scheduled to fly back to Russia but was deboarded due to a missing complaint allegedly filed by her husband. She is currently looking for legal assistance to resolve the visa issues.

