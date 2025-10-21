Louvre Museum Heist: Thieves caught cutting glass display case in daylight robbery, video goes viral; Watch

The Louvre Museum in Paris was robbed in broad daylight, with thieves stealing priceless royal jewellery from the Galerie d'Apollon. The stolen items include tiaras, necklaces, and brooches once owned by French royalty. The heist has raised concerns about the museum's security measures.

In a shocking turn of events, the world-renowned Louvre Museum in Paris was forced to close its doors on Sunday after thieves executed a bold heist, stealing eight priceless royal artefacts in broad daylight. The robbery took place in the museum's Galerie d'Apollon (Apollo’s Gallery), where the thieves targeted two display cases containing valuable 19th-century jewellery once owned by French royalty.

The daring theft unfolded between 9:30 and 9:40 AM (local time) shortly after the museum opened. Security footage revealed one of the culprits dressed in construction gear and using a battery-powered disc cutter to slice through a glass display case while visitors walked through the gallery, seemingly oblivious to the crime taking place nearby.

The stolen jewellery includes tiaras, brooches, necklaces, and earrings, many of which are imbued with historical significance. Among the most valuable items were a tiara and brooch that once belonged to Empress Eugenie, an emerald necklace and earrings from Empress Marie Louise, and a set from the sapphire collection of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense. All these pieces, adorned with thousands of diamonds and precious gems, are considered irreplaceable and unsellable due to their uniqueness.

In a stroke of luck, police managed to recover two of the stolen pieces, including Empress Eugenie’s crown, not far from the museum. Authorities are currently inspecting the items for any potential damage.

The operation was carried out with precision. According to reports, four thieves used a vehicle-mounted lift to reach the Louvre’s first-floor window via a balcony that overlooks the River Seine. They then cut through the glass with disc cutters to access the museum. Inside, they threatened museum guards and, after evacuating visitors, seized the priceless artefacts before fleeing the scene on scooters.

The gang also attempted to set fire to their vehicle in a bid to cover their tracks, but a museum staff member intervened, preventing further damage.

This brazen robbery has raised serious questions about the Louvre’s security measures. Over the past 15 years, the museum has reportedly cut around 200 full-time security positions, leaving it vulnerable, even as visitor numbers increased. Union representatives and critics point to past warnings about inadequate security, including a 1998 theft and a 2021 audit, that were never fully addressed.

Ariel Weil, the mayor of Paris Centre, expressed disbelief over the robbery, calling it a shock to learn that such a high-profile museum could be targeted with such ease. "It’s been a movie script up until now," he said, adding that the unexpected closure of the museum has caused a significant public order issue.

The heist has not only raised concerns about the Louvre’s security but also cast a shadow on the safety of cultural treasures that belong to the world’s shared heritage. With investigations ongoing, many are left questioning whether the museum can recover from such a high-profile breach of security.