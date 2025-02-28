Archaeologists have restored a 3,000-year-old Egyptian gold-mining complex, revealing ancient extraction techniques and artifacts.

A forgotten piece of ancient Egyptian history has been brought back to life after years of careful excavation and restoration. Archaeologists have successfully revived a 3,000-year-old gold-mining complex, once an important center of Egypt’s economy.

A Long-Lost Mining Hub

The site, known as the “lost city of gold,” was first discovered in 2021 by Egyptologists. Located southwest of Marsa Alam in Egypt’s Red Sea region, the ancient complex at Jabal Sukari was a major gold-mining hub around 1000 BC. Researchers found that it played a key role in extracting gold from quartz rock, which helped Egypt become one of the wealthiest civilizations of its time.

According to Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, this discovery is one of the most important archaeological finds in recent years. Excavations revealed remains of a gold-processing facility, including grinding stations, filtration basins, and clay furnaces used for smelting gold. The scale of the operation suggests that gold mining was a well-organized and state-controlled industry.

Artifacts Reveal Life in the Ancient Settlement

Beyond mining tools, archaeologists found many artifacts that provide a glimpse into the lives of the people who worked there. Over 600 inscribed ostraca—pottery and stone fragments with writing—were discovered. These inscriptions, in hieroglyphic, demotic, and Greek scripts, describe the daily operations and management of the mining site.

Coins from the Ptolemaic Period and terracotta figurines from the Greco-Roman Period suggest that the site remained active for centuries. Additionally, decorative items made from semi-precious stones and seashells indicate that skilled artisans also lived there.

A Window Into Ancient Egyptian Mining

Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy, highlighted the importance of the project, not just for archaeology but also for Egypt’s economy and tourism. The excavation shows how advanced ancient Egyptian miners were, using innovative techniques to extract gold from a harsh desert environment.

The remains of grinding and filtration stations prove that Egyptians mastered gold extraction, while the discovery of clay furnaces confirms that the site was a fully functional processing center, not just a mining outpost. The settlement also included workshops, administrative buildings, temples, and living quarters, further proving that mining was a highly structured industry.

Bringing History to the Public

To make this historical discovery accessible to everyone, a visitor center has been built three kilometers from the original site, near the modern Sukari Mine. This center displays artefacts such as statues, pottery, and mining tools, offering insights into the lives of ancient miners. Large screens showcase the excavation process, while informational panels explain the site's significance in Egypt’s history.

By combining archaeology with tourism, this project allows visitors to explore a forgotten civilization that once turned the desert into gold. The revival of this ancient city ensures that its history will not be lost again.