Lost 4500-year-old sun temple discovered by archaeologists in Egypt

Archaeologists have discovered a lost 4500-year-old sun temple in Egypt and according to archaelogists the sun temple was constructed in around mid-25th century BCE.

Mission co-director Massimiliano Nuzzolo, an assistant professor of Egyptology at the Polish Academy of Sciences' Institute for Mediterranean and Oriental Cultures in Warsaw, told CNN that the remains of ancient sun temple was found buried beneath another temple at Abu Ghurab, around 12 miles south of Cairo.

It may be recalled that in 1898, archaeologists had discovered the sun temple of Nyuserra, also known as Neuserre or Nyuserre. "The archaeologists of the 19th century excavated only a very small part of this mud bricks building below the stone temple of Nyuserra and concluded that this was a previous building phase of the same temple," Nuzzolo told CNN in an email.

"Now our finds demonstrate that this was a completely different building, erected before Nyuserra," he said.

The archaelogists have discovered seals engraved with the names of kings who ruled before Nyuserra. They also found bases of two limestone columns and a limestone threshold.

Nuzzolo said that the original construction was made using mud bricks and several intact beer jars were also found during the digging. The mud brick monument "was impressive in size," said Nuzzolo, but the monument was destroyed by Nyuserre in order to build his own sun temple.

"Indirectly, therefore, the main purpose of the temple was that of being the place for the deification of the living king," said Nuzzolo.