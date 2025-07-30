Twitter
Lord Jagannath ‘doormat’ on AliExpress sparks massive boycott calls: 'Take it down immediately'

The use of Lord Jagannath's image as a mere commodity is a stark reminder of the utter disrespect shown to Hinduism.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 04:27 PM IST

Lord Jagannath ‘doormat’ on AliExpress sparks massive boycott calls: 'Take it down immediately'

    Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former MP Amar Patnaik has condemned the "disgraceful" act of selling doormats bearing the sacred image of Lord Jagannath by popular Chinese-owned global e-commerce site AliExpress. The online store has also received a massive backlash from Indian users on social media. Thousands of users have supported the demand for an apology and urged the online retailer to remove the listing immediately.

    The BJD leader termed the act "shameless" and wrote: "I strongly condemn the disgusting act of selling doormats bearing the sacred image of Lord Jagannath on AliExpress! This shameless desecration is an insult to the deepest sentiments of millions of devotees, completely desecrating the revered idol. This is an insult of the highest order, and those responsible must be held accountable."

    The use of Lord Jagannath's image as a mere commodity is a stark reminder of the utter disrespect shown to Hinduism. Urgent action is required to rectify this grave injustice and restore the dignity of the revered deity.

    Viral photo sparks outrage

    The religious controversy began after a purported photo circulated on social media showing a holy image of Lord Jagannath, a revered Hindu deity worshipped mainly in Odisha and parts of eastern India.

    The product description reads: "Lord Jagannath Mandala Art Mat Doorway Non-Slip Soft Water Uptake Carpet Krishna Jagannath Hindu..." and the doormat is priced at ₹ 787.65. It has two images: the left shows a close-up of the mat with Lord Jagannath's face on it, while the right shows a man standing barefoot on the mat, directly on the lord's face.

    The product description describes it as "moisture absorbent" and "anti-slip", sparking outrage, with devotees condemning it as a clear display of religious insensitivity.

    Ever since the listing attracted widespread attention, devotees on social media have strongly condemned the product and demanded an apology from both the seller and the platform, as well as its immediate removal. Hashtags such as #RespectJagannath and #BoycottAliExpress are trending across India, intensifying demands for accountability.

    Also read: This is world's smallest snake, as small as a coin, found after 20 years in..., its length is...

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
