Lord Ganesha’s photo on British supercar? Beatles connection revealed

VIRAL
As people across India are immersed in the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, British supercar manufacturer Lanzante has surprised everyone by launching its first hypercar with a logo inspired by Lord Ganesha. Ever since images of the car were shared online, netizens have been excited. The logo, featuring Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings in Hinduism, has captivated everyone. The manufacturer has received widespread praise for its thoughtful design choice.
The idea of using Lord Ganesha as Lanzante's symbol dates back to George Harrison of the Beatles. He was deeply influenced by Indian spirituality and considered Lord Ganesha a bringer of good fortune and a remover of obstacles.
Lanzante, known for restoring and transforming iconic race cars, has unveiled its first hypercar, the 95-59, under its own badge. The name pays tribute to the company's famous victory in the 1995 Le Mans race with the McLaren F1 GTR.
A three-seater car with a driver in the lead role, the 95-59 reflects Lanzante's 30 years of experience and expertise. According to the company, the 95-59 is designed to provide the most engaging and enjoyable experience for the driver and two passengers. It is capable of carrying luggage and offers a long cruising range, ensuring its usability and versatility even off the track. The Lanzante 95-59 car was designed by automotive designer Paul Howse.
Netizens' reactions to the car with the Ganesha-inspired logo are as follows:
One user wrote, "British supercar manufacturer Lanzante has launched its first badge-designed hypercar, the 95-59, with an emblem inspired by Lord Ganesha. It is attractive, powerful, and spiritually symbolic." Another user wrote, "British car company Lanzante has adopted 'Shri Ganesh' as its logo. As the dollar world begins, Indian symbols will be used more and more."
Another user wrote, "A supercar brand has done the unimaginable... Lanzante has chosen Lord Ganesha as its logo."
