Lord Ganesha receives grand welcome at 'world's largest home', where princess sisters wear 25-year-old 'Kanjeevaram sarees', queen showcases her majestic presence in 'Benarasi silk' saree, this royal family is...

The festivities were marked with traditional rituals, music, and dance, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the royal family. Know more about this royal family also take a look into their royal Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Lord Ganesha receives grand welcome at 'world's largest home', where princess sisters wear 25-year-old 'Kanjeevaram sarees', queen showcases her majestic presence in 'Benarasi silk' saree, this royal family is...
    The Laxmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat, home to the royal family of Baroda, is known worldwide for its grandeur and opulence. The palace, which is the largest private residence in the world, is the abode of Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, along with their family. The royal family's love for tradition and culture is evident in the way they celebrate festivals, and Ganesh Chaturthi is no exception. 

    A royal welcome for Lord Ganesha at world's largest private residence 

    This Ganesh Chaturthi, the Gaekwad royal family welcomed Lord Ganesha with great fanfare at their palace. The festivities were marked with traditional rituals, music, and dance, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the royal family. Maharani Radhikaraje, known for her impeccable style and elegance, was seen wearing a beautiful hand-woven pink Banarasi saree, intricately designed with golden borders and patchwork. The saree was draped in an open pallu style, and she paired it with a matching blouse and elegant jewelry.

    Princesses shine 25-year-old vintage saree 

    The royal princesses, Padmaja and Narayani, stole the show with their stunning looks in 25-year-old vintage sarees belonging to their mother, Maharani Radhikaraje. The princesses wore traditional Kanjeevaram sarees, with Narayani donning an orange and pink shade saree paired with a matching blouse, while Padmaja wore a beautiful yellow saree with a pink border and a plain pink blouse. The princesses' simple yet elegant styling, complete with a bindi, a single bangle, a gold necklace, and earrings, added to their regal charm.

    The Gaekwad royal family's love for tradition and culture is evident in the way they celebrate festivals and special occasions. The family members are known for their impeccable style and elegance, often donning traditional attire and jewelry that reflects their rich heritage. Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad was seen wearing a simple yet elegant white kurta-pajama, while Maharani Radhikaraje's daughter-in-law, Shubhanginiraje, wore a plain yellow-beige saree with a subtle border.

    Maharani Radhikaraje wore Benarasi silk to welcome Lord Ganesha

    Maharani Radhikaraje's jewellery was a highlight of the celebrations, with a layered pearl necklace and pink meenakari earrings from Banaras adding to her elegant look. The earrings featured floral patterns with pearl detailing, while the meenakari crocodile-shaped bangle, which is over 100 years old, was a stunning piece of jewelry. The bangle featured colorful enameling and intricate detailing, making it a truly unique piece.

    Laxmi Vilas Palace decorated with traditional decor and lighting

    The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Laxmi Vilas Palace were a testament to the royal family's love for Indian culture and tradition. The festivities were marked with traditional rituals, music, and dance, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the royal family. The palace, which is known for its grandeur and opulence, was decorated with traditional decor and lighting, adding to the festive atmosphere.

