The lighthearted video showcases Gates and Tendulkar engaging in the new sport on a tennis court.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently responded to a viral video featuring cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, adding excitement to the playful exchange. The clip, originally shared by Tendulkar on X, introduced a new hybrid sport called "Crennis," which blends elements of cricket and tennis.

Nadella, intrigued by the game, commented on the post, writing, “Looks like I found my next sport! I look forward to trying my hand at Crennis with you both,” while tagging both Gates and Tendulkar. His reaction has sparked curiosity about a possible collaboration between the three global figures.

The lighthearted video showcases Gates and Tendulkar engaging in the new sport on a tennis court. At one point, Gates is seen reading a book titled Rules of Crennis, highlighting the game’s quirky and informal nature. The duo seamlessly blends cricket strokes with tennis techniques, making for an amusing watch.

The clip wraps up with Gates asking Tendulkar, “Call it even?” to which the cricket legend responds, “Done.” The two then enjoy a classic Mumbai snack, vada pav, as they conclude their fun-filled encounter.

Tendulkar captioned the post, “Sport teaches us teamwork, life demands the same. Crennis was fun, but the real action is brewing with Sachin Tendulkar Foundation & Gates Foundation.” This hint suggests that the collaboration may extend beyond sports and into philanthropic efforts.

Earlier this week, Gates also shared a similar video on Instagram, where he and Tendulkar were seen enjoying vada pav while sitting on a bench. The clip ended with the words, “Serving soon,” and Gates captioned it, “A snack break before we get to work,” further teasing an upcoming project.

Also read: Can India's longest train beat Pakistan's longest train? Know here