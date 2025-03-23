A couple in the United States found itself at the receiving end of criticism after they released their wedding pictures online. What was bizarre about it? Well, it's their choice of clothing - the couple ditched traditional attire and opted for casual ones.

As per media reports, Amie Barron, 22, married her 'best friend', Hunter, 24, in January at a public library in West Virginia. For the wedding, the couple set a budget of USD 1000 - a choice, the bride says, she lost family and friends over.

The couple opted for black and white checked shirts, paired with a pair of denims. The bride, Barron, also donned a minimal, elegant tiara for her wedding.

In line with their budgeted wedding vow, the couple spent USD 300 for cowboy boots and hired a photographer for USD 480. Keeping costs further down, Barron did her makeup and hair on her own. They also arranged the food and music themselves.

Here's how netizens reacted

While many netizens came out in support for the couple's decision, several others criticised them over their choice.

"As long as you guys are happy no matter what anybody says! I think did right thing", an user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Oops. Shame on those who wrote nasty things. You do you, girl. It's YOUR day. I thought it was beautiful."

“So basically, this was just another day. Nothing special about it,” a third joined.

A fourth added, "This looks depressing".