Nimisha and Agrima, who live in a fully furnished 3BHK apartment in HSR Layout, offer 15 perks that their third flatmate would enjoy if they moved in with them ranging from yap sessions to a judgement free environment

Finding a flat in a metropolitan can be a daunting task. On top of that comes the problem of finding flatmates that you can live with in peace. However, Nimisha Chanda, a woman residing in Bengaluru might come to your rescue. Looking for a flatmate herself, her clever and humorous post on X has garnered appreciation from netizens all across. For any female willing to move in with Nimisha and her existing flatmate, Agrima Dwivedi, their flat offers perks that might just work perfectly for you.

Nimisha and Agrima, who live in a fully furnished 3BHK apartment in HSR Layout in the city, have been looking for a third flatmate for over a month. With their efforts not bearing any fruit, Nimisha advertised about looking for a third flatmate in a quirky, but smart way. She highlighted 15 perks ranging from “yap” sessions and listening to a wide range of music to late-night cravings of rajma chawal and a judgement-free environment.

This innovative pitch begins with Nimisha stating, “I promise we are cooler than your ex”, which is already enough to grab anyone’s attention! She proceeds to brief over the perks and begins by informing that their future flatmate would never run out of gossip, making their conversations lasting. Owing to Nimisha’s and Agrima’s marketing backgrounds, brainstorming sessions and resources are included in this package. She continues to add that the duo rants, yaps and “occasionally solve the world’s problems over coffee.” She mentions that they often sit on their kitchen slab and talk about their busy lives, work, crushes and enjoy together, offering an environment that is free of judgement.

She adds that, “we vibe to playlists with no genre loyalty”, which allows potential flatmates to enjoy a diverse range of music ranging from hip hop to ghazals, even in one sitting. In addition, they also boast of a wide collection of books, that their flatmate would have the liberty to read, if they’re a reader. One perk that the duo offers to those who might feel lousy over doing their laundry is that they won’t judge “if the chair is your wardrobe.”

Nimisha’s post showcases the bond between her flatmate and her. She mentions that they both often go out together for walks, satisfy late-night dessert cravings, go for dinners or brunches and even on “short momo and vada pav dates.” Their third flatmate would undoubtedly be welcome to join the duo in their adventures. For someone who might be in a relationship, the duo has got you covered, by not disturbing your ‘main character’ moments even if they might be third wheeling!

Nimisha further adds that clothes or earrings can be borrowed without any hesitation. She mentions that she might take the help of their third flatmate to put that ‘perfect eyeliner’, but if even they’re clueless, then they will figure out a way together. Basic hygiene is expected with ‘no cockroaches invited to the party.’ An additional perk that Nimisha offers is her cooking skills and says that she would happily cook rajma chawal if the flatmate’s hungry, even if it is 3 AM. She continues to mention a bonus perk which says that the duo would never enter the other person’s room without knocking or without their permission. Finally, the pitch comes to an end mentioning her flatmate, Agrima’s love for cats.

Nimisha’s creative post quickly acquired widespread acclaim and became a viral sensation amongst netizens. Many even commented on their desire to be the duo’s flatmate. One user wrote, "I've only seen such well-documented posts with clearly pointed out benefits in product hunt launches." Another user commented on her sadness saying, “I would have happily signed up if I didn’t promise to move in elsewhere recently.”