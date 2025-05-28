The frustrated tourist showed her camera panning across the littered street, showing numerous wrappers scattered around, and called out to the men for not using a bin.

For decades, the government and environmentalists have been working to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a clean and sustainable environment. While there are people in our society who take small and meaningful steps to contribute to a greener and cleaner country, there are still those who don't care enough. We have often heard and seen tourists from outside India criticising us for throwing wrappers on the roads and spitting on the walls. One such video is currently going viral on the internet, where a tourist confronts two Indian men for littering on the streets.

The viral video shows two men sitting on a chair and eating ice cream. What came as a disappointment was when they started casually tearing wrappers and throwing them on the ground, littering the street. This act was captured by a foreign tourist who then approached them for their behaviour. Despite the confrontation, those men didn't care much. The frustrated tourist showed her camera panning across the littered street, showing numerous wrappers scattered around, and called out to the men for not using a bin.

The clip was shared on Instagram by ‘Ameana Finds’ with the text overlay: “Tourist confronts Indian men littering their own streets”.

“Is that paper from your ice cream? Yours? Pick it up. Put it in the bin. Why are you doing this? Look at it, it’s crazy. And just throwing it, there you go, right under his feet,” she is heard saying in the video

“I don’t know what’s going through their head. Enjoy your ice cream,” she added.

As the video went viral, social media users applauded Ameana for standing up and calling out those men for their lack of civic sense.

''You did a good job. We need people like you in india,'' One user wrote.

''Civic sense is just wild. Well done by you,'' another user said.

''They look like they get so bored out there that adding to the pollution gives them some sort of dopamine hit I know it sounds crazy,'' a third user commented.

''China has the same amount of population yet everywhere is super clean,'' a user wrote.

''This is a shame , our guests telling us to keep city clean,'' another user wrote.

Also read: Vijay Mallya's mid-night tweet for RCB's six wicket win over LSG sparks meme fest, netizens say 'sir trophy uthane hee aa jao India'