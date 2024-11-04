The train will run from Delhi to Patna on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while the reverse route will be available on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Vande Bharat Express train linking Patna to Delhi began its operations from the national capital on October 30. Launched by Indian Railways to meet the increased travel demand during the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals, this special train serves as a vital transportation link between the two cities during this busy season.

Travelling approximately 994 kilometers in just 11 hours and 30 minutes, the train offers a swift and comfortable journey for passengers.

New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Schedule and Timings

The Vande Bharat Express will operate on select dates throughout the festive season. Its inaugural journey from Patna to Delhi commenced on October 30, with additional services scheduled for November 1, 3, and 6. Return trips from Delhi to Patna are planned for November 2, 4, and 7.

The train will run from Delhi to Patna on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while the reverse route will be available on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Key stops along this route include Kanpur, Prayagraj, Buxar, and Arrah, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of travelers.

New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Prices and Amenities

This train features only chair car seating with no sleeper class available. Ticket prices are set at Rs 2,575 for AC Chair Car and Rs 4,655 for AC Executive Chair Car. Both options come with amenities such as tea, breakfast, and dinner to enhance passenger comfort during the journey.



Previously, the longest Vande Bharat route was from New Delhi to Varanasi, covering 771 kilometres.