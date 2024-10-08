Twitter
This is India's longest train route covering 4189 kms in 75 hours, not Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Duranto

This four-day journey covers over 4,000 kilometres, making it the longest train route in the country

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 08:42 AM IST

Have you ever wondered which train covers the longest distance in India? The answer lies in the Vivek Express, which embarks on a remarkable journey from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. This four-day journey covers over 4,000 kilometres, making it the longest train route in the country.

The Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari Vivek Express was introduced in the 2011-12 railway budget to honour the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Since then, it has been a vital service for many passengers across India.

The train covers an impressive 4,189 kilometres in just 75 hours. During its journey, the Vivek Express passes through nine states: Assam, Nagaland, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. It also halts at 59 stations, offering breathtaking views along the way.

Running twice a week, the train operates on Tuesdays and Saturdays. It departs from Dibrugarh at 7:25 PM and reaches Kanyakumari on the fourth day at 10:00 PM.

With 19 coaches, the Vivek Express provides a reliable and long-distance travel option, benefiting people across several states. It’s an essential part of the Indian Railway network, connecting the far corners of the country while showcasing its diverse landscapes.

