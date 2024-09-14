Twitter
Longest railway station name in India has 57 letters, it is located in…

The Chennai Central Railway Station in Tamil Nadu has one of the longest railway station names in the world.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 07:25 PM IST

Longest railway station name in India has 57 letters, it is located in…
India's railway network is the fourth largest in the world, with a track length of 132,310 kilometers (82,210 miles) and hs 7,335 railway stations.

However, amongst such large network, their is one railway station which is known to have the longest name in India.

The Chennai Central Railway Station in Tamil Nadu has one of the longest railway station names in the world. The station's official name is “Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station.”

Recently, the Southern Railway on their official X account shared some interesting information about the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Tamil Nadu 

The post reveals that the Chennai Central Railway Station has the longest name of any railway station in India, with 57 letters.

The station, which was formerly known as Madras Central and then Chennai Central, was renamed Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station in 2019 after the Union government accepted the Tamil Nadu AIADMK government's recommendation to rename the station in honour of the former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, according to Mathrubhumi.com.

Moreover, this station connects Chennai to several parts of Northern India, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi, and other regions across the country.  It is one of the busiest stations in Southern India, the station serves the city's main terminus.

Meanwhile, “Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch” in Wales is the world's longest railway station name. The name has 58 letters and is the longest place name in Europe and in the world.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
