Long Weekends Calendar of 2026: Month-wise list to plan smart leaves for your next trip

Looking to plan holidays? Here is a complete, month-wise list of long weekends in India for 2026, with dates and festivals to help you plan smart leaves and travel better.
As 2026 approaches, you can plan your public holidays without exhausting your leave balance. India’s festival-rich calendar offers several chances to turn one or two leave days into long, refreshing breaks. Below is a simple, month-wise list of long weekends in India for 2026, with dates clearly mentioned for easy reference.
January 1–4:
January 23–26:
March 1–3:
March 20–22:
March 26–31:
April 3–5:
May 1–3:
June 26–29:
July 16–19:
August 25–30:
September 4–6:
September 12–14:
October 2–4:
October 17–20:
November 8–11:
November 21–24:
December 25–27: