Long Weekends Calendar of 2026: Month-wise list to plan smart leaves for your next trip

Looking to plan holidays? Here is a complete, month-wise list of long weekends in India for 2026, with dates and festivals to help you plan smart leaves and travel better.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 02:47 PM IST

As 2026 approaches, you can plan your public holidays without exhausting your leave balance. India’s festival-rich calendar offers several chances to turn one or two leave days into long, refreshing breaks. Below is a simple, month-wise list of long weekends in India for 2026, with dates clearly mentioned for easy reference.

Long weekends in January 2026

January 1–4:

  • January 1 (Thursday): New Year’s Day
  • January 2 (Friday): Take leave
  • January 3 (Saturday)
  • January 4 (Sunday)

January 23–26:

  • January 23 (Friday): Vasant Panchami
  • January 24 (Saturday)
  • January 25 (Sunday)
  • January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

Long weekends in February and March 2026

  • February 15 (Sunday): Mahashivratri
  • February 28 (Saturday): Weekend links with Holi in March
  • Long Weekends in March 2026

March 1–3:

  • March 1 (Sunday)
  • March 2 (Monday): Take leave
  • March 3 (Tuesday): Holi

March 20–22:

  • March 20 (Friday): Eid al-Fitr
  • March 21 (Saturday)
  • March 22 (Sunday)

March 26–31:

  • March 26 (Thursday): Ram Navami
  • March 27 (Friday): Take leave
  • March 28 (Saturday)
  • March 29 (Sunday)
  • March 30 (Monday): Take leave
  • March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti

Long weekends in April 2026

April 3–5:

  • April 3 (Friday): Good Friday
  • April 4 (Saturday)
  • April 5 (Sunday)

Long weekends in May 2026

May 1–3:

  • May 1 (Friday): Buddha Purnima
  • May 2 (Saturday)
  • May 3 (Sunday)

Long weekends in June 2026

June 26–29:

  • June 26 (Friday): Muharram
  • June 27 (Saturday)
  • June 28 (Sunday)
  • June 29 (Monday): Take leave

Long weekends in July 2026

July 16–19:

  • July 16 (Thursday): Rath Yatra
  • July 17 (Friday): Take leave
  • July 18 (Saturday)
  • July 19 (Sunday)

Long weekends in August 2026

August 25–30:

  • August 25 (Tuesday): Milad-un-Nabi
  • August 26 (Wednesday): Onam
  • August 27 (Thursday): Take leave
  • August 28 (Friday): Raksha Bandhan
  • August 29 (Saturday)
  • August 30 (Sunday)

Long weekends in September 2026

September 4–6:

  • September 4 (Friday): Janmashtami
  • September 5 (Saturday)
  • September 6 (Sunday)

September 12–14:

  • September 12 (Saturday)
  • September 13 (Sunday)
  • September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

Long weekends in October 2026

October 2–4:

  • October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanti
  • October 3 (Saturday)
  • October 4 (Sunday)

October 17–20:

  • October 17 (Saturday)
  • October 18 (Sunday)
  • October 19 (Monday): Take leave
  • October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

Long weekends in November 2026

November 8–11:

  • November 8 (Sunday): Diwali
  • November 9 (Monday): Govardhan Puja
  • November 10 (Tuesday): Take leave
  • November 11 (Wednesday): Bhai Dooj

November 21–24:

  • November 21 (Saturday)
  • November 22 (Sunday)
  • November 23 (Monday): Take leave
  • November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

Long weekends in December 2026

December 25–27:

  • December 25 (Friday): Christmas
  • December 26 (Saturday)
  • December 27 (Sunday)
