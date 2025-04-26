Scientists have discovered that the Rio Grande Rise off Brazil’s coast is the remains of an ancient tropical island, sparking...

Deep in the South Atlantic Ocean, scientists have uncovered an exciting secret. After more than ten years of research, they have found that the Rio Grande Rise (RGR), a submerged area off Brazil’s coast, is actually the remains of an ancient tropical island that sank millions of years ago.

For a long time, experts thought the Rio Grande Rise was just a volcanic plateau or a group of underwater mountains. But recent research from the University of São Paulo (USP) revealed something surprising. They found red clay on the sea floor—a type of soil that usually forms in tropical climates when land is exposed to the air. This discovery proved that the Rio Grande Rise was once a huge island, possibly even larger than today's Iceland.

The findings excited scientists because it shows a piece of Earth's history hidden deep under the ocean. They believe the area once had lush vegetation and a warm, humid climate before volcanic activity slowed and tectonic shifts caused it to sink below the waves.

Brazil’s Plan to Claim the Area

Brazil is eager to claim the Rio Grande Rise as part of its territory. The region is rich in important minerals like lithium, nickel, cobalt, and tellurium, which are needed for batteries and green energy technologies. Lithium, especially, is crucial for making batteries for electric vehicles.

However, gaining ownership won't be easy. The Rio Grande Rise lies in international waters, meaning it is currently under the control of the International Seabed Authority (ISA). Brazil must prove that mining the area will not harm the environment before it can expand its territory.

The Future of the Rio Grande Rise

This discovery is not just important for science—it also has huge economic value. If Brazil succeeds in claiming the Rio Grande Rise, it could become a major player in the global green energy market. Still, scientists warn that careful study is needed to protect the delicate marine life living there.

This lost island beneath the Atlantic could change both Brazil’s future and the way we understand Earth’s past.