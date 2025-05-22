Indian Institute of Technology is the prestigious institution in India and ensure extraordinary placements with good packages. A techie based in London, Kunal Kushwaha shocked the internet when he revealed that this 'IIT Tag' does not work outside India.

Indian Institute of Technology is the prestigious institution in India. IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and some others are recognized as tier 1 colleges in India, and ensure extraordinary placements with good packages. However, a techie based in London, Kunal Kushwaha shocked the internet when he revealed that this 'IIT Tag' does not work outside India, and even top IIT students struggle to find a job.

Karan Kushwaha took to X, and shared that he received a referral request from an IIT alumnus. He shared, 'Got a message today that began with 'I'm an IIT alumnus' and asked for a referral for an AI role.'

He explained that college name holds no importance, but the real projects and passion makes the recruiters interested in hiring the job seekers. 'I understand how hard the job search can be. It takes courage to reach out. But when messages are short, every word matters. Leading with a college name can sometimes miss the opportunity to show what truly sets you apart,' he added.

"Even top IITs have students who struggle with placements. What really stands out is your work, the projects you've built, the problems you've solved, your passion for the field," he added.

He shared that there is a different reality outside India for IIT students as no one really cares about it, "But it’s dangerous to think your college tag will make the difference, maybe it still carries weight in India, but not if you’re aiming for remote roles at global companies."

"I live in London now, have been around the world, and have friends in companies of all sizes. And honestly, outside India, no one cares about your IIT tag."

"Just a gentle suggestion, lead with your work, not just the name," he concluded his long post with a small suggestion.

Internet reacts

Many users were not impressed by Kunak Kushwaha's post and claimed that IIT still holds great relevance outside India as any big Indian-origin techies are in fact IIT alumni, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

One took a jibe at him and said, 'Kunal kushwaha, btech cse, IIT rohini' Others said 'IIT dholakpur, any chances?'.

Another said, 'Maybe not in London but in Silicon Valley an IITb tag is still the cheese.'

On the other hand, others agreed with him. One netizen in support said, 'Always provide your best achievements when asking for referrals. If your best achievement is that you studied hard 6 years ago to crack an exam. Then you should work on getting a better achievement.'

"It only makes sense to reach out if the person is from the same university. The acceptance rate is much higher when there's a relatable connection; otherwise, it's not very effective," a user wrote.

Lastly, one said, 'Agree with everything except needlessly dissing the IIT tag. People in Bay Area know and value it. It can pretty much change the entire tone of a conversation.'