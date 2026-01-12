FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

Lohri 2026: Why is it celebrated on January 13? Shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance of this festival

Lohri 2026 will be celebrated on January 13. Know why it is celebrated, its shubh muhurat, puja rituals, and spiritual significance.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 11:16 AM IST

Lohri 2026: Why is it celebrated on January 13? Shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance of this festival
Lohri 2026 will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 13, bringing warmth, joy, and festive cheer during the peak of winter. Observed mainly in Punjab and its surrounding regions, Lohri marks the end of the cold season and the arrival of longer days.

Lohri 2026 date and shubh muhurat

Lohri is always celebrated a day before Makara Sankranti, as per the Hindu Panchang.

Lohri / Lohadi: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Makara Sankranti: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Sankranti Moment: 03:13 PM on January 14, 2026

Why is Lohri celebrated on January 13?

Lohri is celebrated on January 13 because it falls just before the Sun enters Capricorn (Makara Rashi). This solar transition marks the beginning of Uttarayana, when days start becoming longer. Farmers celebrate this time as it signals the harvesting of rabi crops, making Lohri a festival of harvest, hope, and abundance.

Significance of the Lohri festival

Lohri signifies the triumph of light over darkness. It promotes gratitude and renewal, holding special significance for families celebrating a newborn’s first Lohri or a newly married couple’s first festival, marking new beginnings and happiness.

Lohri puja rituals and traditions

The main ritual of Lohri is lighting a bonfire after sunset. People gather around it, offer peanuts, popcorn, and rewri, and pray for good health and prosperity. Walking around the fire is believed to remove negativity and bring positive energy. Folk songs, Bhangra and Gidda dances, and sharing festive food add joy and strengthen family bonds.

