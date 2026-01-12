Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth Rs...grabs attention; internet reacts
What went wrong with PSLV-C62: Third-stage failure dooms ISRO’s 2026 debut mission
Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026: ICC likely to suggest THESE 2 venues to BCB, not Pakistan, Sri Lanka, name is...
Mukesh Ambani's plans of lithium-ion battery cell manufacture under its Rs 75000 crore 'New Energy' investment hits roadblock, here's why
Donald Trump's BIG move on Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro's capture, declares himself as...; makes push for Greenland 'takeover'
Golden Globes 2026: Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another, Owen Cooper's Adolescence dominate award night, full winners' list revealed
German Chancellor India visit LIVE: Friedrich Merz, PM Modi inaugurate International Kite Festival; India-Germany bilateral talks begins
Lohri 2026: Why is it celebrated on January 13? Shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance of this festival
Golden Globes 2026: Noah Wyle bags Best Actor, BEATS Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo, Diego Luna; Priyanka Chopra presents award to The Pitt star
Isro's PSLV-C62 mission fails, India's first space mission of 2026 suffers...; here's all you need to know
VIRAL
Lohri 2026 will be celebrated on January 13. Know why it is celebrated, its shubh muhurat, puja rituals, and spiritual significance.
Lohri 2026 will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 13, bringing warmth, joy, and festive cheer during the peak of winter. Observed mainly in Punjab and its surrounding regions, Lohri marks the end of the cold season and the arrival of longer days.
Lohri is always celebrated a day before Makara Sankranti, as per the Hindu Panchang.
Lohri / Lohadi: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Makara Sankranti: Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Sankranti Moment: 03:13 PM on January 14, 2026
Lohri is celebrated on January 13 because it falls just before the Sun enters Capricorn (Makara Rashi). This solar transition marks the beginning of Uttarayana, when days start becoming longer. Farmers celebrate this time as it signals the harvesting of rabi crops, making Lohri a festival of harvest, hope, and abundance.
Lohri signifies the triumph of light over darkness. It promotes gratitude and renewal, holding special significance for families celebrating a newborn’s first Lohri or a newly married couple’s first festival, marking new beginnings and happiness.
The main ritual of Lohri is lighting a bonfire after sunset. People gather around it, offer peanuts, popcorn, and rewri, and pray for good health and prosperity. Walking around the fire is believed to remove negativity and bring positive energy. Folk songs, Bhangra and Gidda dances, and sharing festive food add joy and strengthen family bonds.