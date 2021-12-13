Lockdown Travel Jugaad! Man creates helicopter from car parts, stuns locals - WATCH viral video

Over almost the last two years, people have been asked to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with that people across the world have come up with great inventions.

Recently, a man from Brazil went viral for building a helicopter that was fully functional and the most amazing part about it was that it was made from parts of scrapped cars.

The video was taken in Rio Grande do Norte, where locals were in awe of this man who managed to create a helicopter with scrap material. Reportedly, the engine through which the helicopter was powered was by a Volkswagen Beetle’s engine.

As the helicopter took flight, people were stunned and could not believe that it was of parts taken from motorcycles, trucks, cars, and bicycles.

Take a look at the video:

Homem no interior do RN constrói helicóptero com restos de carros e motor de fusca, faz teste e decola. pic.twitter.com/4zpS1jvy9p — Меndes (@MendesOnca) December 9, 2021

Genesis Gomes, the creator of the helicopter is seen taking the aircraft on the road, using it as a runway and then flying it after taking it the maximum distance required. The flight took place in Paraba at an aviation event.

The clip was shared by a Twitter user @MendesOnca. Reportedly, Gomes has always had an interest in aviation since he was a kid and wanted to ride a helicopter. However, Gomes, later on, confirmed that the helicopter was his friend's and will take it as an inspiration to build his own.