‘Living Nostradamus’ claims 4 predictions have already come true in 2024, warns of...

Recently, he made headlines again with a new set of forecasts that seem to be coming true

Athos Salome, a 36-year-old Brazilian parapsychologist, has earned the nickname "Living Nostradamus" for his accurate predictions, including the Covid-19 pandemic and Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter. Recently, he made headlines again with a new set of forecasts that seem to be coming true, according to The Daily Star.

Salome predicted that an asteroid, now known as the 'God of Chaos,' would become a concern in July, and NASA has confirmed its approach. The Near-Earth Object Observations Programme is monitoring the asteroid, which is expected to pass by Earth on Sunday at a distance of just 620,000 miles. Salome claims his predictions are not coincidences but are based on grounded insights.

He told The Daily Star that he seeks public recognition for his predictions, not personal praise. He expressed frustration that others often take credit for his work.

In addition to his asteroid warning, Salome has also forecasted the beginning of World War 3, which he believes will not start in Ukraine or Gaza but in the South China Sea.

He has also pointed to natural disasters like Typhoon Yagi, which caused significant damage in 2024, as evidence of worsening climate change.