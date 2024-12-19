He revelaed that he used the phones to access the same live stream, which featured "lucky bags" that offered prizes to viewers who clicked a button and sent a specific message.

A man in Jiangsu province, eastern China, has been arrested for orchestrating a large-scale scam during live streams. The suspect, named Ma, was found using more than 400 mobile phones at the same time for winning prizes. He operated those phones from a garage located in a residential compound in August, according to a report by The Star.

An elderly passer-by noticed the unusual activity and suspected it might be a scam operation, prompting him to report it to the police. This led to an investigation by authorities, who discovered that Ma was managing hundreds of devices connected to various live-streaming platform accounts.

Ma revealed that he used the phones to access the same live stream, which featured "lucky bags" that offered prizes to viewers who clicked a button and sent a specific message. The live-streamers were responsible for providing the gifts and determining the contents of the lucky bags.

He confessed to using this system to get a range of items, from everyday necessities to high-value products such as printers and iPhones, which he subsequently sold on second-hand e-commerce platforms. He stated that he earned between 10,000 and 20,000 yuan (approximately US$1,400 to US$2,800) per month from this operation.

Ma bypassed the requirement for SIM cards by acquiring existing accounts that were already registered with personal information. The police have charged him with violating personal information laws in China. Although the exact penalty has not been revealed, those convicted of obtaining, selling, or providing personal information can face up to three years in prison or fines.

The case has generated a wave of reactions on social media, with many expressing astonishment at Ma's determination to win prizes. One Douyin user remarked, "It’s not cheap to buy 400 smartphones and secure the bandwidth needed for all his operations. He must have been very obsessed with the lucky bags." Another user noted that others have also employed multiple phones to participate in raffles for lucky bags during live streams, labeling it a "lazy alternative" for some to earn a living.