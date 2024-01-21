Live snake found on Thai Air Asia flight, viral video shocks internet

Passengers aboard an AirAsia Thailand flight from Bangkok to Phuket were startled when a live snake was discovered in the overhead luggage bin.

Passengers aboard AirAsia Thailand's Flight FD3015 from Bangkok to Phuket experienced an unexpected and slithery surprise on January 13 when a live snake was discovered in the overhead luggage bin. The flight, which took off from Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, was en route to Phuket when the unusual incident occurred, causing a stir among travelers.

Passengers on an Air Asia plane flying from #Bangkok to Phuket found a #snake in the cabin crawling along the overhead bin. pic.twitter.com/YrfhDHyuhu — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) January 18, 2024

The serpent, a small reptile, was spotted moving along the cabin lights above the compartments, creating a moment of astonishment among passengers. A video capturing the bizarre event quickly circulated on social media, revealing a flight attendant's efforts to safely capture the snake. Initially armed with a water bottle, the crew member eventually used a garbage bag to contain the unexpected passenger. The footage led to various reactions from viewers, with some drawing parallels to scenes from the famous film "Snakes on a Plane."

AirAsia Thailand promptly acknowledged the incident, confirming that their staff was alerted before the plane landed in Phuket. Phol Poompuang, the airline's head of corporate safety, assured CNN that such occurrences are extremely rare and emphasized that flight attendants are well-trained to handle such situations.

"As per standard procedure for an incident of this nature, the aircraft underwent a deep clean and fumigation before resuming operations. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew is always our top priority, and at no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk,," Poompuang stated.