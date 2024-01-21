Live snake found on Thai Air Asia flight, viral video shocks internet

Headlines

Ratan Tata's company to cut 2800 jobs as it will close 2 blast furnaces at...

Shoaib Malik achieves this massive T20 feat hours after marriage announcement

'If your image is used or morphed...': Rashmika Mandanna reacts after main accused in her deepfake video case arrested

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Big update students need to know

Weather update: Delhi-NCR reels under cold wave, dense fog, 'orange alert' issued

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shoaib Malik achieves this massive T20 feat hours after marriage announcement

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

Meet IIT-JEE exam topper Raghu Mahajan, who quit IIT-Delhi during his course due to...

10 most-liked Hindi web series in 2023

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani: Industrialists invited to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

10 effective tips for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

'If your image is used or morphed...': Rashmika Mandanna reacts after main accused in her deepfake video case arrested

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

Meet actress, who wanted to crack UPSC exam to become IAS officer, but started doing films due to...

HomeViral

Viral

Live snake found on Thai Air Asia flight, viral video shocks internet

Passengers aboard an AirAsia Thailand flight from Bangkok to Phuket were startled when a live snake was discovered in the overhead luggage bin.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 08:21 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Passengers aboard AirAsia Thailand's Flight FD3015 from Bangkok to Phuket experienced an unexpected and slithery surprise on January 13 when a live snake was discovered in the overhead luggage bin. The flight, which took off from Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, was en route to Phuket when the unusual incident occurred, causing a stir among travelers.

The serpent, a small reptile, was spotted moving along the cabin lights above the compartments, creating a moment of astonishment among passengers. A video capturing the bizarre event quickly circulated on social media, revealing a flight attendant's efforts to safely capture the snake. Initially armed with a water bottle, the crew member eventually used a garbage bag to contain the unexpected passenger. The footage led to various reactions from viewers, with some drawing parallels to scenes from the famous film "Snakes on a Plane."

AirAsia Thailand promptly acknowledged the incident, confirming that their staff was alerted before the plane landed in Phuket. Phol Poompuang, the airline's head of corporate safety, assured CNN that such occurrences are extremely rare and emphasized that flight attendants are well-trained to handle such situations.

"As per standard procedure for an incident of this nature, the aircraft underwent a deep clean and fumigation before resuming operations. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew is always our top priority, and at no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk,," Poompuang stated.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate who once backed Rs 14150000 crore company, know his Shah Rukh Khan connection

Fighter advance booking collection crosses Rs 1 crore in just 12 hours, Hrithik, Deepika-starrer set for bumper opening

Tanishaa Mukerji calls Animal pro-feminist film that 'endorses equality' and 'makes women understand their hypocrisy'

Who invented butter chicken? Delhi's 2 big restaurants reach High Court

Ravichandran Ashwin receives invitation to attend Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE