'Little Nugget': US woman gives birth to baby girl in McDonald's bathroom

In Atlanta, Georgia, a woman went into labour inside a McDonald's restroom as her fiance and three McDonald's staff members assisted with the delivery. The New York Post reported that a pregnant woman in the United States gave birth with the help of restaurant employees in a nearby McDonald's while she and her fiancé were travelling to a hospital.

The incident happened on November 23, when parents Alandria Worthy and Deandre Phillips stopped at a McDonald's for restroom before heading to a hospital in Atlanta. Tunisia Woodward, the manager, was startled when she went into the washroom. Ms. Worthy's water had broken, the manager claimed, which is why she was yelling.

The manager then requested assistance from coworkers Keisha Blue-Murray and Sha'querria Kaigler to deliver the baby girl. When the expectant father realised his little girl was about to be born in the restaurant, one of the coworkers called 911 while the other assisted the expectant father. According to Mr. Phillips, "the McDonald's ladies were at her front side, holding her hands."

"Her feet were supported by my knees. She was instructed to push three times," he added. In less than 15 minutes, Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips was delivered healthy. "Little Nugget" was the name given to her. According to the outlet, both mother and child are doing well.

According to Manager Woodward, "We are all mothers, so we put our heads together, and all we needed daddy to do was catch the baby - and he did." Franchise owner Steve Akinboro reportedly told the outlet that he was giving each of the staff members who helped with the birth $250 in gift cards. "We don't just serve food. We work hard to provide happy moments every day, and for my team, this was the pinnacle of a happy moment," said owner.

READ | Who is Amit Lodha? IPS officer in Netflix’s Khakee who uprooted crime from Bihar village