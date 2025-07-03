Little kids doing ramp walk in class is the cutest thing on internet today, WATCH

Some of the students even did a little dance, turning the classroom into a celebration of self-expression.

A group of students were in for a big surprise as they entered the school, as their teacher came up with a brilliant idea - to create a ramp walk in the classroom.

The impromptu activity brought smiles, loud cheers and a wave of confidence from the students, as evident from the video of the moment that went viral on social media.

Shared on Instagram by Tengsmart M Sangma, the short clip shows the students taking turns to walk down the aisle between desks like a runway, while their classmates cheer them on. Some of the students even did a little dance, turning the classroom into a celebration of self-expression.

Meanwhile, the teacher's creativity was lauded on the Internet, with many users calling it a beautiful example of how small efforts can make a big impact.

Social media reactions:

One user wrote, ''I want to take admission again, will I get it? Please, please, please.''

Another user, ''No fear, no hesitation and this confidence at this age. All the credit goes to the teacher.''

A third user commented, ''Finally Amir Khan is in the St Dominic Savio school, I miss these childhood school.''

Another user said, ''We can't bring back these days.''

Another user wrote, ''Slap on face who says knowledge is on YouTube, what's needed is a teacher.''