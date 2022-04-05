Little girls play with pythons, pet and kiss them in viral video - WATCH

Snake rescuers are known for being great at managing snakes. From poisonous ones to the massive ones, they have tricks to handle all kind of snakes. Speaking about others, most people are frightened even at the thought of snakes but that’s not the case of this little girl.

Recently, an Instagram account named – snakemastererexotics shared a short video of a little girl playing with a real python. The video’s caption reads, “Loving this big girl”.

As seen in the video, the girl is trying to catch the black deadly python without any hesitation or fear. While the girl is concentrating on her plan, the python is slithering on the floor to get away from her. But the brave girl is leaving no chance to allow the snake to leave the place.

Many Instagram users have appreciated the girl for her remarkable patience and dedication. The video has already got more than 81,000 likes on Instagram.

Watch the viral video:

Several people also took to the video’s comments section to laud the girl’s commendable bravery. An Instagram user wrote, “Omg she is so brave” Another one showering praises on her wrote, “That’s a nice large Carpet Python you have there. Thank you for sharing.”

Addressing the snake to be a ‘toy’, another commenter said, “That’s a cool toy lol”.

One Instagram user also appreciated the snake in the video. He commented, “Very cool snake very cute girl.”

In another such snake video, a girl was spotted kissing a snake like it is the most normal thing to do. The video was shared by an Instagram page named rasal_viper.

The now-viral video shows the snake watching calmly while the girl comes closer and kisses him. You would be surprised to see that the girl kisses the snake not once but twice in this video.

Watch the video here:

Instagram users who have seen the video commented about having goosebumps while watching this scary video.

Did you also feel your hair raise?