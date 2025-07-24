Little girls energetic dance to Amir Khan, Kajol's Chanda Chamke goes viral, netizens say 'This performance should go...'

The clip has quickly gained popularity, accumulating over 23 million views to date.

A video showcasing young Russian girls dancing to Aamir Khan and Kajol's hit song "Chanda Chamke" has charmed viewers worldwide, thanks to their delightful expressions and skillful dance moves.

The now-viral video, originally posted on Instagram by Adinka Mandarinka, features the girls dressed in vibrant red lehengas. They perform in perfect unison, capturing every rhythm of the Bollywood song. The clip has quickly gained popularity, accumulating over 23 million views to date.

About the viral video

The video begins with a single dancer stepping onto the stage, soon followed by the rest of the group. They then flawlessly align their dance steps with the popular tune from the movie "Fanna." Their captivating expressions are perfectly in sync, instantly drawing viewers in from the very start.

The viral video has undeniably succeeded in holding the audience's attention and engagement throughout the entire performance.

Aparat from the energetic dance routine, the dramatic camera angles used by the videographer also contributed to the video's widespread appeal. The comments section quickly filled up with humorous reactions directed towards the "cameraman."

Socail media reaction

Taking to the comment section one user wrote, "This is so cute," while another said, "cute dance by these little girls stole my heart."

"Ist time itni long reel dekhi h," said a seperate user.

"OMG this girls moves...sab bohat hi cuteee," added a third user.

While some user also took jibe on cameraman for his camera angles as one user wrote, "Had to rotate my phone left to right- right to left 100 times to see these beautiful dolls."

"Dance to bht acha h lkin ye cameraman naach kyuu raha h bhaiii," wrote a third user.

A furious user wrote, "Oooh bhai kahi to ruk ja...sari video ka satiyanash kr diya."

This isn't the first instance of Bollywood films and music generating headlines in Russia. A strong appreciation for Bollywood has existed in Russia since the Soviet era. With this particular video, it's evident that Bollywood's appeal continues to captivate audiences worldwide.