Little girl takes risk to protect her siblings, viral video will tug at your heartstrings

Screengrab

New Delhi: Siblings have a bittersweet relationship. While at times they confront each other, there are also moments they make an effort to protect one another. And this particular exemplifies this. The 25-second clip which is shared by user named Yoda4ever on Twitter shows the heartwarming bond between the siblings. Take a look here:

Little girl takes her big sister job seriously... pic.twitter.com/5fDG2XVJ1g — (@Yoda4ever) December 14, 2022

The three siblings are shown in the short video at a construction site. Moments later, a vehicle can be seen approaching, and the little girl spread her arms to protect her siblings and signal the vehicle to stop. She escorted her younger siblings inside one by one as soon as the vehicle came to a halt. We guarantee you'll be grinning by the end.

The video was posted on December 14. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 377k views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were all praised for the big sister’s presence of mind and her timely actions.

“Good girl, she protected them… and got everyone out the way including herself,” posted an user. “Wow, such a young girl knows how to be safe and protect her siblings. The driver is also a good person! !” expressed another. “The key point is not here, I think we should be glad that the driver did not lower the cargo too low and the cargo blocked the view, which caused unimaginable consequences,” commented a third. “In China, it's quite an common thing that the parents go to other big cities for making money, leaving their children home with their grandparents. For most ordinary people, it's just so damn hard to take care of your children while working in those so-called mega cities.,” wrote a fourth.