Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Little girl takes risk to protect her siblings, viral video will tug at your heartstrings

The 25-second clip which is shared by user named Yoda4ever on Twitter shows the heartwarming bond between the siblings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Little girl takes risk to protect her siblings, viral video will tug at your heartstrings
Screengrab

New Delhi: Siblings have a bittersweet relationship. While at times they confront each other, there are also moments they make an effort to protect one another. And this particular exemplifies this.  The 25-second clip which is shared by user named Yoda4ever on Twitter shows the heartwarming bond between the siblings. Take a look here:

 

The three siblings are shown in the short video at a construction site. Moments later, a vehicle can be seen approaching, and the little girl spread her arms to protect her siblings and signal the vehicle to stop. She escorted her younger siblings inside one by one as soon as the vehicle came to a halt. We guarantee you'll be grinning by the end.

The video was posted on December 14. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 377k views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were all praised for the big sister’s presence of mind and her timely actions.

“Good girl, she protected them… and got everyone out the way including herself,” posted an user. “Wow, such a young girl knows how to be safe and protect her siblings. The driver is also a good person! !” expressed another. “The key point is not here, I think we should be glad that the driver did not lower the cargo too low and the cargo blocked the view, which caused unimaginable consequences,” commented a third. “In China, it's quite an common thing that the parents go to other big cities for making money, leaving their children home with their grandparents. For most ordinary people, it's just so damn hard to take care of your children while working in those so-called mega cities.,” wrote a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
Pistachio health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include it in your diet
Punjab: India's largest 20 acres bio-energy plant to reduce threat of paddy straw burning
Black Panther inspired Lexus RX 500h F Sport SUV looks straight out of Wakanda, check it out
Viral Photos of the Day: Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar sets fashion goals, Aditya Seal distributes sweets
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2 Seat allotment released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.