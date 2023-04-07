Little girl steals hearts with her energetic dance performance to Haryanvi song, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: If your day has started slowly and you're seeking for something to cheer you up, this video is not to be missed. An incredibly cute video of a little girl dancing to the Haryanvi songs at a wedding is making the rounds on the internet, and we're confident you'll love seeing it. The video was posted on Instagram by Somi Sharma and has received over 11 million views. You read that correctly. Before we continue, please watch the clip first:

The video begins with a little girl clad in a traditional outfit dancing to the Haryanvi song. Her on-point expressions and high energy level are what you should look out for because she is so good at her dance moves. We are sure that her electrifying performance will inspire you to get up and dance as well.

The video has also received roughly 11 million views since it was posted. It also generated a flood of comments from netizens, who complimented her amazing dance performance and showered her with love and blessings.

Take a look at the following comments:

"Wow beta kitna acha dance kiya aapne," one person commented on Twitter. "Bahot acha beta, very proud!" exclaimed another. "You nailed it small sister, god bless you," a third person said.