Little girl's stunning dance to 'Saiyaara' wins hearts online, netizens say, 'Nothing more beautiful than...'; WATCH

A little girl's stunning dance to popular song 'Saiyaara' by renowned singer Shreya Ghosal is winning hearts online, leaving netizens spellbound.

A little girl's stunning dance to popular song 'Saiyaara' by renowned singer Shreya Ghosal is winning hearts online, leaving netizens spellbound. The clip, shared under the username 'adorable_aanyaa' on Instagram, has garnered over 8 million views, with netizens praising the little girl's breathtaking moves.

Aanyaa, dressed in a beautiful yellow anarkali kurta paired with palazzo pants, performed a semi-classical dance to 'Saiyaara'. She kept her long hair open, perfectly complimenting her overall looks. "When Mommy’s my Saiyaara, I gotta dance it out!" the video was captioned.

Take a look

Here's how netizens reacted

"Nothing more beautiful than this on Instagram today", wrote one user. Another user joined, "So cutee". A third complimented her long hair, saying, "Soo nice hair yaar".

The song 'Saiyaara' is from Mohit Suri's recent release, 'Saiyaara', starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film emerged a massive hit, earning big on box office and gaining massive popularity among the audiences.