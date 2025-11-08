FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Little girl's stunning dance to 'Saiyaara' wins hearts online, netizens say, 'Nothing more beautiful than...'; WATCH

A little girl's stunning dance to popular song 'Saiyaara' by renowned singer Shreya Ghosal is winning hearts online, leaving netizens spellbound.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 08:25 PM IST

Little girl's stunning dance to 'Saiyaara' wins hearts online, netizens say, 'Nothing more beautiful than...'; WATCH
Image credit: Instagram
A little girl's stunning dance to popular song 'Saiyaara' by renowned singer Shreya Ghosal is winning hearts online, leaving netizens spellbound. The clip, shared under the username 'adorable_aanyaa' on Instagram, has garnered over 8 million views, with netizens praising the little girl's breathtaking moves. 

Aanyaa, dressed in a beautiful yellow anarkali kurta paired with palazzo pants, performed a semi-classical dance to 'Saiyaara'. She kept her long hair open, perfectly complimenting her overall looks. "When Mommy’s my Saiyaara, I gotta dance it out!" the video was captioned. 

Take a look 

 

Here's how netizens reacted 

"Nothing more beautiful than this on Instagram today", wrote one user. Another user joined, "So cutee". A third complimented her long hair, saying, "Soo nice hair yaar". 

The song 'Saiyaara' is from Mohit Suri's recent release, 'Saiyaara', starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film emerged a massive hit, earning big on box office and gaining massive popularity among the audiences. 

Read More
