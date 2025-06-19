A little girl’s adorable dance to Guru Randhawa’s latest hit ‘Qatal’ has left netizens in awe, sparking online reactions. Posted on Instagram, the now-viral clip has been shared by adorable_aanyaa.

A little girl’s adorable dance to Guru Randhawa’s latest hit ‘Qatal’ has left netizens in awe, sparking online reactions. Posted on Instagram, the now-viral clip has been shared by adorable_aanyaa.

Dressed in a beautiful navy blue off-shoulder co-ord set, the little girl was seen grooving to the Punjabi hit song, exuding elegance and glam. Little Aanya’s expressions were cherry on the cake. And obviously, netizens can’t get enough of it.

"Every twirl comes with extra cuteness!" the caption read. Notably, Aanya is a well-known social media personality, who keeps sharing glimpses of her dance performances on Instagram. Aanya enjoys an impressive 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"Can’t handle how cute this is!" an user wrote. Another user commented, "You look incredibly gorgeous and outstandingly beautiful". A third joined, "So cute".