Little girl's reaction to dad's beatboxing talent is priceless - WATCH

Instagram has evolved into a place for people to show off their most unique and extraordinary talents in order to entertain their followers. A video of a father beatboxing while his daughter enjoys the music went viral on Instagram. The little girl's reaction was hilarious and cute, and it has won over millions of hearts.

Within two weeks of being shared on a Portuguese page, the video had 1.7 million views on Instagram.

In the video, the father and daughter are relaxing on the sofa when the father begins to beat boxing to music by Marcus Perez, an American social media personality known for his videos and beatboxing talents.

Also read Video of a little girl doing catwalk like a supermodel goes viral - WATCH

Little daughter was initially awestruck by her father's hidden skill and then began to enjoy it with him. Here expressions are utterly priceless. Watch for yourself:

Over 4,000 people commented on the video (reel).

The video received largely positive feedback which said, “Her face during the whole thing like she doesn’t know if she loves it or likes it or how to react”. Another user wrote, “She is so adorable” and “She’s a whole mood”. While some comments said, “Nice fake beatbox” and “Stole audio…..fake video”.

Despite a few negative comments, the majority of users considered the clip to be humorous and engaging. People were recommending the viral reel to their friends and acquaintances.