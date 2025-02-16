A little girl's on-point mimicry of Phool Kumari from the movie - 'Laapata Ladies' - is rapidly being circulated online, captivating netizens. Interestingly, actress Nitanshi Goel, who played the charachter, has reacted to the viral clip.

Phool Kumari was played by Goel, 17, in Kiran Rao-directed 'Laapata Ladies' which gained worldwide admiration for the portrayal of female characters and their struggles, eventually making its way to the Oscars 2025 race.

Shared on Instagram, the little girl is seen wearing a red shawl, keeping her hair loosely tied - just like Phool Kumari. As she starts mimicking the dialogues, her perfect expressions and eye-roll win hearts.

The little girl was also seen with a tiny 'Bindi' on her forehead, capturing the character's persona. "Humre saath kauno fraud nahi huaa hai, humko bahut achchi shiksha di gayi hai, bahut achcha banaya gaya hai", she mimics Phool Kumari, with the dialogue playing in the background.

Actress Nitanshi Goel reacted to the girl's incredible performance, dropping a flower emoji in the comment section.

Here's how netizens reacted

"The fact that you are even looking like that character ‘Phool'", an user wrote, heaping praise on the little kid.

Another user lauded the performance, saying, "Itne chote Umar me Oscar lena hai kya?"

A third joined, "Superb".