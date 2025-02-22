A little girl's mesmerising dance to Padmaavat's 'Nainowale Ne' is winning hearts online, receiving praised from audiences.

The clip has been shared on Instagram by Barkat Arora - a well-known social media personality, recognised for her incredible dance skills.

In the latest video, Arora is seen wearing a beautiful Lehanga, paired with a sleeveless blouse. She kept her hair braided, exuding royalty and elegance.

As she started dancing to Deepika Padukone's 'Nainowale Ne', her expressions won hearts. Behind Arora was her choreographer who was seen matching steps with her.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Omg...doll awesome", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Superb Graceful Dancing & What Flexibility.."

A third joined, "Lovely".