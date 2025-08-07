Little girl's energetic dance to Shahid and Kareena-starrer 'Jab We Met' song leaves netizens spellbound, WATCH viral video

A little girl’s dance to ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’ from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor-starter iconic ‘Jab We Met’ is getting viral online, leaving netizens hooked.

Shared on Instagram, the video has been shared by Barkat Arora—a renowned internet personality known for her incredible dance skills. Notably, she has also appeared in several reality shows, including Super Dancer Chapter 5 and more, entertaining massive audiences with her transcendent dance skills.

Dressed in a corset top paired with a red skirt, Barkat is absolutely giving ‘Geet’ vibes. As she starts dancing to the song, her choreographer accompanies her, with the audience cheering up the duo.

Watch

Here’s how netizens reacted

“Cutest", a user wrote. Another user commented, "This is adorable". A third joined, "Expression is mind-blowing". "Incredible", a fourth user wrote.