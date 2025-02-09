A little girl's adorable dance to 'London Thumakda' is rapidly being circulated online, leaving netizens in awe.

The video has been shared on Instagram by Barkat Arora who is a well-recognised social media personality, best known for her incredible dance skills. At such a young age, she boasts a staggering 2.1 million followers on social media.

In her latest post, she can be seen grooving to "London Thumakda" - an iconic song from Kangana Ranaut's blockbuster movie, Queen.

Wearing a beautiful Pujabi-style suit, Arora kept her hair neatly tied and opted for minimal accessories. As she started her lively dance performance, her expressions were just the icing on the cake.

Watch

The viral video has so far garnered 14 k likes, with netizens heaping praises on the performance.

Here's how netizens are reacting

"Too much energetic performance cutie pie", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Rocking and energetic vibes".

"Outstanding", a third joined.